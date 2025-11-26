Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Sen Todd Young: Peace Deal Should Not Limit Ukraine’s Ability To Deter. It should not limit the size of Ukraine’s armed forces, because we want Ukraine to deter any further aggression, and it should not deter Ukraine from being a viable independent nation in the future.

Senator Todd Young of Indiana shared critical insights on the potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal and his new legislation protecting medical students from mandatory abortion training. As negotiations between Russia and Ukraine continue to evolve, Young offered a candid assessment of what constitutes an acceptable resolution to the devastating conflict.

The Senator emphasized that any legitimate peace agreement must not restrict Ukraine’s military capabilities or independence. “Any peace deal has to be a good peace deal, otherwise it’s a surrender,” Young stated firmly. “It should not limit the size of Ukraine’s armed forces, because we want Ukraine to deter any further aggression, and it should not deter Ukraine from being a viable independent nation in the future.”

Young revealed that negotiations have progressed from 28 initial points to 19 more acceptable terms, with the ball now in Vladimir Putin’s court. He highlighted the significant toll on Russia, noting that “Russia’s casualties in this war exceeded America’s deaths in World War Two,” a geopolitical reality that potentially benefits the United States in its stance against a major adversary.

The conversation then shifted to Young’s co-sponsored legislation with Senator James Langford of Oklahoma – the Conscience Protections for Medical Residents Act. This bill aims to change the default requirement for medical students to undergo abortion training, allowing them to opt in rather than having to opt out.

Tony Katz:

So, is there a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine? Well, maybe not yet, but maybe it’s in the offing. Is it a deal for Ukraine? And is it the best deal for the United States? And something happening with med school training. I don’t know if anybody knew about, but Senator Todd Young is trying to bring it to everybody’s attention. Senator Todd Young joins me right now on the phone, Republican senator from the state of Indiana. I want to get to this legislation that you’re introducing about protecting medical students and residents from being coerced into abortion training, how that might conflict with their moral or religious beliefs. But before we do that, these reports of a possible peace deal with Russia and Ukraine, which would involve ostensibly Ukraine giving up more land than Russia’s already taken. It doesn’t make Ukraine a NATO nation, but it would make it kind of, I don’t know, NATO adjacent.

