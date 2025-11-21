Gas City Child Molester Sentenced to 25 Years

(Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Gas City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for child molesting.

On Friday, Austin Cohee, 30, received his sentence which also includes three years in work release followed by two years of probation. He was facing up to 40 years behind bars.

Cohee sexually abused a young person in the summer of 2021. The incidents were reported to police and then investigated by the Greenwood Police Department. Criminal charges were filed soon after.

“The damage suffered by the victim in this case is immeasurable and long-lasting,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner. “But we’re proud of the perseverance and grit demonstrated by the victim’s participation in the prosecution of this child molester. Our victim stood up to this abuser and will not allow this child molester to ruin our victim’s life.”

Cohee must complete sex offender treatment and is required to register as a sex offender. He also cannot have any contact with the victim while he serves his sentence.

The court will allow Cohee to petition for a sentence reduction after 10 years, which Hamner said is actually seven and a half years with good time and that his office will “vigorously oppose.”

“Once again, we have a repeat, out-of-county felony offender coming to Johnson County to prey on our citizens,” Hamner said. “Fortunately, this convicted robber and molester will spend two and a half decades in a steel cage where he can’t hurt anyone—and learn that we don’t tolerate that here. I hope Mr. Cohee tells his friends.”

Cohee had also been previously convicted of armed robbery.