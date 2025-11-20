Listen Live
Crockett’s Big GOP ‘Gotcha’ Majorly Backfires

Published on November 20, 2025

In a fiery speech that quickly became a lesson in the importance of fact checking, Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas took to the House floor with what she believed was damning evidence against her Republican colleagues.

Her impassioned delivery accused several prominent Republicans of accepting donations from Jeffrey Epstein.

During her heated address, Crockett confidently proclaimed, “As I had my team dig in very quickly, Mitt Romney, the NRCC, Lee Zeldin, George Bush, John McCain, Palin… I just want to be clear. If this is the standard that we gonna make, just know we’re gonna expose it all. And just know that the FEC filings, they are available for everybody to review.”

There’s just one problem with Crockett’s “research.” She was reading donations from A DIFFERENT EPSTEIN. The Jeffrey Epstein who made these political donations wasn’t the notorious financier and convicted sex offender, but rather an elderly doctor who unfortunately shares the same name, Dr. Jeffrey Epstein.

The donations in question were relatively modest in size – a detail that should have raised red flags during the “research process.”

When the internet rightfully so clocked her mistake, Crockett attempted to defend herself by claiming she had said “a Jeffrey Epstein” rather than “the Jeffrey Epstein” – a distinction that seems dubious given the clear intent to associate Republican figures with the Epstein. The bottom line to Crockett’s excuse: it just sounds like utter B.S. to us…

Hammer and Nigel talk about whether Crockett really did know what she was doing or if it was just a complete blind-sight from an ill-informed woke politician:

