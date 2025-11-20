Mötley Crüe Announces 2026 Tour
The band known for their big sound, big personalities, and even bigger hairstyles are hitting the road again. Mötley Crüe revealed its 2026 Return of Carnival of Sins tour. The new tour will feature updated music and special guests Tesla and Extreme. The tour comes 45 years after their debut.
Mötley Crüe rose to fame as one of the wildest and most influential bands of the 80s hair metal era. Some of their most famous songs include: “Kickstart My Heart”, “Girls, Girls, Girls”, “Dr. Feelgood”, “Home Sweet Home”, “Wild Side” and “Smokin’ in the Boys Room”.
The Mötley Crüe tour kicks off July 17, 2026 and runs through late September. In total, the band will play 33 shows across the U.S. and Canada.
General ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Most tickets start between $50 and $70. VIP packages begin around $380 for fans who want an upgraded experience.
Here are the 2026 tour dates and locations:
- July 17: Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
- July 18: Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
- July 20: Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 22: Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre
- July 24: Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
- July 25: Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 27: Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- July 29: Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 31: Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Aug. 1: Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
- Aug. 3: Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
- Aug. 12: Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Aug. 14: West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Aug. 15: Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Aug. 17: Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
- Aug. 19: St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Aug. 21: Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- Aug. 22: Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Aug. 24: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
- Aug. 25: Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
- Aug. 27: Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 28: Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
- Sept. 8: Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
- Sept. 10: Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sept. 11: The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sept. 13: Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
- Sept. 16: Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Sept. 18: Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept. 19: Long Beach, Calif. @ Long Beach Amphitheater
- Sept. 21: Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept. 23: Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
- Sept. 24: Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater
- Sept. 26: Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater