Mötley Crüe Announces 2026 Tour

The band known for their big sound, big personalities, and even bigger hairstyles are hitting the road again. Mötley Crüe revealed its 2026 Return of Carnival of Sins tour. The new tour will feature updated music and special guests Tesla and Extreme. The tour comes 45 years after their debut.

Mötley Crüe rose to fame as one of the wildest and most influential bands of the 80s hair metal era. Some of their most famous songs include: “Kickstart My Heart”, “Girls, Girls, Girls”, “Dr. Feelgood”, “Home Sweet Home”, “Wild Side” and “Smokin’ in the Boys Room”.

The Mötley Crüe tour kicks off July 17, 2026 and runs through late September. In total, the band will play 33 shows across the U.S. and Canada.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Most tickets start between $50 and $70. VIP packages begin around $380 for fans who want an upgraded experience.

Here are the 2026 tour dates and locations:

July 17: Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 18: Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 20: Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 22: Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 24: Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

July 25: Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 27: Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 29: Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 31: Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 1: Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 3: Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12: Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 14: West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 15: Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 17: Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 19: St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 21: Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 22: Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 24: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 25: Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 27: Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 28: Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 8: Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

Sept. 10: Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 11: The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 13: Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 16: Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 18: Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 19: Long Beach, Calif. @ Long Beach Amphitheater

Sept. 21: Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 23: Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 24: Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Sept. 26: Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater