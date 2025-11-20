Johnson County Sheriff Announces Arrests From Multi-Agency Drug Sweep

Source: WISH-TV

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office recently served more than 30 felony warrants in a multi-agency drug sweep.

The sheriff’s office, in partnership with the Franklin Police Department, announced on Wednesday that 32 warrants were issued in multiple areas of Johnson County as well as in Indianapolis. According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, 26 drug dealers were arrested and three other individuals were already incarcerated prior to the operation.

“Both agencies have worked side-by-side to address the drug issues affecting Johnson County and their collaboration continues to produce strong results,” said Sheriff Burgess.

Some of the drugs seized included cocaine, marijuana, meth, and fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is huge,” Burgess said. “The amount that we see when we do these search warrants is incredible.”

Half of the cases involved Johnson County residents with most of the others coming from Marion County. A few of those arrested were also repeat offenders.

“They’re getting drugs from somewhere so it doesn’t a rocket scientist to figure out that what we’re working on is prevention and trying to be proactive,” Franklin Police Chief Kirby Cochran added.

Of the people arrested, the youngest person was 20 years old and the oldest was 68. Multiple people in their 60’s were also busted.

Franklin mayor Fred Paris said he has seen neighborhoods become cleaner and safer over the past few years because of the annual drug sweeps in the county. He added that they will continue to prioritize funding going towards reducing drug-related crimes and keeping the communities safe.

“Public safety will always be number one in the City of Franklin,” said Paris.

Additional assistance in these investigations was provided by police in Bargersville, Edinburgh, and New Whiteland, and from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Bargersville Fire Department, White River Fire Department, and Johnson Memorial Hospital were also involved in the sweeps, supplying ambulances, trained medics and emergency room physicians.

Sheriff Burgess said they also have the full support of Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner who is committed to holding offenders accountable.

“Prosecutor Hamner has made it clear that crimes committed in Johnson County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, reinforcing the importance of these operations,” said Burgess.