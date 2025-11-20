Source: Diego Morales / SOSDiegoMorales/X

It’s Time For Micah Beckwith To Go. Beckwith is not an influencer except he plays one on our dime. Beckwith doesn’t show any level of leadership.

Tony Katz:

Everything I’m about to say about the Indiana Republican Party I believe to be true and accurate. Everything I’m about to say about the Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith is true and accurate. And to the delegates who want to argue this with me, I’m going to argue back. You have an opportunity to make changes, and you need to in the Secretary of State and in Lieutenant governor, you deserve better. We deserve better. But don’t ever get it twisted. Everything that the Republican Party in Indiana has to offer is better than everything the Democratic Party in Indiana has to offer. All the opportunity the Indiana Democrats have, and they refuse to take it because they don’t talk about anything that Hoosiers are talking about. They talk about a national playbook that has shown itself to lose time and time again.

The national playbook is what Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith is playing with.

If you are interested in redistricting, what you will be doing is finding a way to persuade members of the state Senate to vote your way you want redistricting, right? Well, then what’s your plan to get there? You have some senators who disagree. How do you persuade them? How do you convince them? Well, you don’t do it by posting on Twitter. It doesn’t work, which is why I have said, of these so-called influencers, cut out the nonsense. You’re not helping make the case, make a better argument…The National Playbook has no interest in data. From the Democratic Party, we see you, we know what you are, and it’s why you lose time and time and time. Again, you don’t seem to care.

Micah Beckwith puts out a post:



Well, bravo on getting yourself some clicks, Lieutenant Governor. But you didn’t change a mind. This is what all your time on the pulpit has taught you. This is how you get people to your cause. Crap posting on Twitter. Rather, I would believe the argument should be: “we should redistrict. And I am speaking to senators every day to convince them of the value of this moment. We should take it, and we should be bold.” You’re not an influencer except you play one on our dime. You play one on the taxpayer salary. You don’t play a lieutenant governor. You don’t show any level of leadership.

Listen to the “It’s Time For Micah Beckwith To Go” discussion in full here: