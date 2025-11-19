Listen Live
Indiana Democrats In Absolute Glee Over Republican Rift

Republican rift presents an opportunity for better candidates. Let's see who goes and takes it.

Published on November 19, 2025

2 Elephants spar
Source: Tim Feherty / Getty

Tony Katz:  

There are a tremendous amount of people reporting on redistricting and the back and forth in Indiana with absolute glee. Oh there’s a rift amongst the Republicans. Oh look at all the infighting. Oh, look at the back and forth. Yay, maybe we’ll get a click now. A rift. I am told it’s a rift because Rod Bray is saying, no, I’m not in favor of a district.

And you know, we’ll come back regular session. Todd Huston, the Speaker of the House, is saying, well, well, oh, we’re ready to do this. I think we should move forward on this.

As a matter of fact, Speaker Huston being pretty dang strong in his statement there. He was saying that we have a responsibility to get this done, and yes, the responsibility is even larger than the state of Indiana, because well, drawing congressional maps is just that, and this is a political process. I know some people seem bothered by the idea that there are politics that play here. I think those people need to grow up and that right soon. I didn’t say you didn’t like it. I didn’t say that you agreed with it. That’s not my argument. You’re allowed to disagree with it. You’re allowed to disagree with me. Oh, it’s a power grab. All politics are a power grab. And I don’t appreciate people acting like children, whether they be elected officials, whether they be really bad opinions in the IBJ or other places, or whether they be said anywhere into a camera or microphone. It’s a political process. Republicans have the power in the state of Indiana. There’s nothing illegal or immoral about redistricting, nothing that disenfranchises the voter. I said this, and I said I wasn’t gonna speak about this anymore. I was done. I made my peace with this. I said all I can say. It’s interesting to hear some people engage now that train of thought. I feel at least good about that. But everywhere you go and every bit of social media, there’s a rift amongst the Republicans. Good. If you want me to look at the rift as bad, I won’t. I do not look at being a conservative as Democrats look at being a liberal where everybody is in lockstep or they are destroyed. And that’s why I think these influencers from the outside have been completely unhelpful and absolutely ignorant in their posts and in their commentaries. Do some people need a primary challenge? Absolutely? Is Rod Bray going to get a primary challenge? I doubt it’s still three years out. Maybe he will, Maybe he will. Does he deserve one? Everybody deserves one. Why is he above it all?

