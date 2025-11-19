Indiana Democrats In Absolute Glee Over Republican Rift
Indiana Democrats In Absolute Glee Over Republican Rift.
Republican rift presents an opportunity for better candidates. Let’s see who goes and takes it.
There are a tremendous amount of people reporting on redistricting and the back and forth in Indiana with absolute glee. Oh there’s a rift amongst the Republicans. Oh look at all the infighting. Oh, look at the back and forth. Yay, maybe we’ll get a click now. A rift. I am told it’s a rift because Rod Bray is saying, no, I’m not in favor of a district.
And you know, we’ll come back regular session. Todd Huston, the Speaker of the House, is saying, well, well, oh, we’re ready to do this. I think we should move forward on this.
As a matter of fact, Speaker Huston being pretty dang strong in his statement there. He was saying that we have a responsibility to get this done, and yes, the responsibility is even larger than the state of Indiana, because well, drawing congressional maps is just that, and this is a political process. I know some people seem bothered by the idea that there are politics that play here. I think those people need to grow up and that right soon. I didn’t say you didn’t like it. I didn’t say that you agreed with it. That’s not my argument. You’re allowed to disagree with it. You’re allowed to disagree with me. Oh, it’s a power grab. All politics are a power grab. And I don’t appreciate people acting like children, whether they be elected officials, whether they be really bad opinions in the IBJ or other places, or whether they be said anywhere into a camera or microphone. It’s a political process. Republicans have the power in the state of Indiana. There’s nothing illegal or immoral about redistricting, nothing that disenfranchises the voter. I said this, and I said I wasn’t gonna speak about this anymore. I was done. I made my peace with this. I said all I can say. It’s interesting to hear some people engage now that train of thought. I feel at least good about that. But everywhere you go and every bit of social media, there’s a rift amongst the Republicans. Good. If you want me to look at the rift as bad, I won’t. I do not look at being a conservative as Democrats look at being a liberal where everybody is in lockstep or they are destroyed. And that’s why I think these influencers from the outside have been completely unhelpful and absolutely ignorant in their posts and in their commentaries. Do some people need a primary challenge? Absolutely? Is Rod Bray going to get a primary challenge? I doubt it’s still three years out. Maybe he will, Maybe he will. Does he deserve one? Everybody deserves one. Why is he above it all?
Listen to the “Indiana Democrats In Absolute Glee Over Republican Rift” discussion in full here:
Today’s Popcorn Moment:
Today on the Marketplace:
What’s that TV Theme Song?
Listen to the Show in Full here:
Watch the show here:
Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify