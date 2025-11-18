Guy Relford’s Statement on Whitestown Shooting Case

On today’s Hammer and Nigel’s Monday Gun Day, 2A attorney Guy Relford addressed the charges filed against his client Curt Anderson in a tragic shooting that has captured national attention. Anderson faces one count of voluntary manslaughter after fatally shooting Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez, who was part of a cleaning crew that mistakenly attempted to enter his Whitestown home in the early morning hours of November 5th.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood made a public statement Monday to the media followed by questions, which can be viewed here. Relford notes that his statements made on The Hammer and Nigel Show is his version of that. This interview will be Relford’s final public comments regarding the case, unless in court.

The case centers on Indiana’s Castle Doctrine, which allows homeowners to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to prevent unlawful entry into their homes. Relford emphasized the importance of understanding the law’s preventative nature.

“The castle doctrine says you can use reasonable force, including deadly force, to prevent an unlawful entry,” Relford explained. “Someone doesn’t have to be in your home. They can be outside your home but trying to get in, and if you reasonably believe that force is necessary to prevent them from getting in, then clearly the castle doctrine applies.”

The shooting occurred when Anderson was awakened by someone attempting to enter his home. What makes this case particularly tragic is that the victims were simply at the wrong address – reportedly a full mile away from their intended destination in an entirely different neighborhood.

Relford’s defense hinges on the perspective of his client at the moment of the incident, not information that came to light afterward. “We believe Mr. Anderson’s actions are being unfairly judged based on facts that were unknowable to him as events unfolded that early morning,” Relford stated in his official statement. “The law does not allow a conviction based on hindsight.”

The next step in the legal process is an initial hearing scheduled for Friday, where Anderson’s bond will be set. After that, preparation for trial begins in earnest.

To hear the complete discussion of this complex and emotional case, listeners are encouraged to tune in to the full episode of Monday Gun Day below: