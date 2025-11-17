Source: MAURO PIMENTEL / Getty

Dems Always Use Power When They Have It, Indiana Republicans Don’t. Republicans do have a responsibility to Hoosiers, and that power is okay and should be used.

Tony Katz:

Of course, redistricting has been a front and tender story, and redistricting became once again a front and center story when the Republicans in Indiana, led by Rod Bray in this in the state Senate said you know what, we’re not going to uh, we’re not going to have this special session and we’re not going to bring this up. We’re not going to vote a redistricting. We don’t have the votes. Well, I’m not 100% believing that. I want to be clear, I will invite. Senator Bray to call in and explain the position. He knows that I disagree, and we can have that discussion. In the eleven years I’ve been here, Senator Bray has never once reached out. Neither is anybody I believe on his staff. Uh, there certainly is no regular communications. So, I’m not anticipating, but I invite… By the way, Senator Bosma he used to reach out, and I should give that man more credit for being somebody who did reach out, and I should have embraced it even further. So that’s on me.

Disagreement is secondary to the fact that there was outreach to conversation, which does not happen amongst the vast majority of this Republican party. Criticizing the Republicans is well, pretty easy to do. Attacking Republicans I don’t think has any value.

It is the subject at hand. It isn’t wanting them to fail. I don’t want the failure. I want a better state. I think we have a lot more to do, but the redistricting issue, and the redistricting subject is one that I think is amiss. We should be proactive on this this is a political process where yes, indeed, the people could decide they don’t like what you did and therefore vote you out of office. But your job is not only on the idea of what’s best for Hoosiers. It is on the idea of what is best overall. And if you want to tell me that congressional lines are drawn by fairness, I’m gonna laugh directly at you Republicans, no matter who you are. No, it’s not. It’s not drawn on fairness. It drawn on fairness. We’d have ten districts, not nine, and we would split them in half, or at least it would be five to four. But we don’t do that. We’re seven too. It’s because none of it is based on fairness. It’s a mythology. It’s a lie. I have the truth social post that comes from President Trump:

There’s no question about this reality. But President Trump’s argument is there is a national story and a national implication here. You could argue, well, he didn’t have to put you a redistrict in Texas. I argue California, you didn’t have to engage in retribution. This was a Texas issue. If it had just been Texas and there was no retribution, I don’t think i’d be in this position. But there is retribution, and I’m a grown up and we’re playing a much larger game, and Republicans don’t seem interested in recognizing this gets shameful stuff, and I’m sorry I have to be the ones to sell them that you’re not standing on principle, you’re not. You tell yourself you are, you say you are, you might actually believe it, but that is not true. As a state legislature, you have a responsibility on a larger scale. And if you don’t understand your responsibility to the country, what possibly do you think the districting and the redistricting for the census is what do you think is happening around you? What do you think your job actually entails. People are like, oh my gosh, Trump slams Braun. It’s so brutal. Guys, Trump slams everyone who cares. I got them going after Marjorie Taylor Green. You want to care about that too, knock yourself out. The conversation is should we redistrict? And what is the argument in favor? I believe my arguments in favor are accurate, and yes, Republicans do have a responsibility to Hoosier’s and a larger scale one, and that power is okay and should be used, and not just on this subject Republicans in the Senate and in the House.

