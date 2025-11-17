Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Senator’s Home Targeted in Swatting Incident

Goode says he’s grateful his family is okay and thanked first responders for how they handled it.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights crime scene
Source: Ajax9 / Getty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind — Indiana state senator Greg Goode says someone “swatted” his home Sunday night, sending deputies there on a fake emergency call.

Vigo County Deputies showed up because someone emailed police claiming there was a domestic violence situation at Goode’s house. The sheriff’s office says it was swatting, which is when someone sends a fake emergency message or calls in a fake 911 report to trick officers into rushing to a home as if a real crisis is happening. When deputies arrived, everyone inside was fine.

Sheriff Derek Fell says fake calls like this waste time, drain resources, and scare families. He says his office and federal investigators are working to find out who sent the email.

The incident happened the same day former President Donald Trump publicly criticized Goode in a post about Indiana’s redistricting fight.

Goode says he’s grateful his family is okay and thanked first responders for how they handled it.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Qahwah House
Local

Fishers Coffeehouse Targeted by Racist Vandalism

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Local

Licensing Law Confusion Hits The Indiana Beauty Industry

Boone County Fatal Crash
Local

One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Indiana State Police upgrading cruisers with new Durangos and Mustangs
Local

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

Solar Storm Lights Up Wisconsin Farmland In Rare Aurora Spectacle
19 Items
Local

Northern Lights Visible Throughout Indiana and Other Portions of the U.S.

House GOP 9/3/25
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Victoria Spartz: GOP Didn’t Fold

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close