Graeter’s Release New Ice Cream Flavors for this Year’s Holidays

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Graeter’s Ice Cream has released its 2025 holiday collection, featuring fan favorites Peppermint Stick and Black Raspberry Chip, as well as three new limited-time flavors.

Tim Philpott, vice president and CMO of Cincinnati-based Graeter’s Ice Cream, stopped by Daybreak on Sunday to talk about what ice cream fans can expect from this year’s collection and its three new flavors — Cozy Hot Cocoa, Crème Brûlée and Spirited Eggnog.

“The Crème Brûlée is a double kind of dose of vanilla and egg custard with some burnt sugar in it. It’s probably my favorite of these, and then Spirited Eggnog — a little brandy, rum, bourbon essence in that eggnog flavor,” Philpott said.

“Peppermint Stick’s an old favorite, and our Black Raspberry Chip just rounds out the pack, because if you know Graeter’s, you know Black Raspberry Chip.”

Hoosiers can find the festive flavors at Graeter’s scoop shops in Fishers, Carmel, and Broad Ripple as they roll out weekly throughout November. The entire holiday collection is available exclusively online at Graeters.com and retails for $84.95.