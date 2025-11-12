Former Columbus Trustee Faces Prison for Theft, Misconduct

Source: Bartholomew County Jail / Bartholomew County Jail

Former Columbus Township Trustee Benjamin Jackson is facing the possibility of more than six decades behind bars after pleading guilty Monday to multiple counts of theft and official misconduct.

Jackson, a Republican, stepped down from his position last year following an investigation that revealed he had allegedly used township credit cards for personal purchases totaling more than $1 million in public funds.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2026 and could receive up to 64 years in prison.

Jackson began serving as trustee in 2016, representing Columbus in Bartholomew County. Court records show he initially charged about $530 in personal expenses to his township credit card during his first year in office. By 2023, that figure had ballooned to $253,000.

The case began in October 2024, when the State Board of Accounts (SBOA) received an anonymous tip alleging Jackson had been misusing township credit cards. Investigators later determined the township paid $1.3 million to credit card companies between December 2016 and November 2024—99% of which went toward paying Jackson’s card.

The SBOA found that only about 9% of Jackson’s purchases were legitimate township expenses. The remaining $1.1 million covered personal spending, including:

$658,000 in travel costs

$150,000 in retail purchases

$90,000 in tuition or school payments

$40,000 on utilities

$31,000 on meals

Investigators say Jackson used public funds to pay for trips to New Zealand, Germany, and Disney World, and spent over $1,000 of township money each on cannabis, alcohol, sunglasses, massages, and coffee.

When interviewed by Indiana State Police, Jackson allegedly admitted to misusing the township credit card. He reportedly told officers he entered false budget codes and personally wrote the checks to pay off the bills in an effort to avoid detection.

According to police, Jackson also acknowledged knowing his actions were illegal and said he did not know exactly how much money he had taken.

Jackson officially resigned as trustee in 2024.