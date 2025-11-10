Listen Live
Tony Katz Today

What Will The Winning Strategy Be For The GOP Going Into The Midterms?

Is there some other lesson that we should be learning from this last election? Is there such a thing as an overreaction?

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Guests Visit C-SPAN's "Ceasefire"
Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

What Will The Winning Strategy Be For The GOP Going Into The Midterms? Is there some other lesson that we should be learning from this last election? Is there such a thing as an overreaction?

Tony Katz:  

It’s a conversation about strategy. How does one take the information given. How does one take the information given. And how then do you go about utilizing it to your advantage? And this is a story of what took place this week. We’ve talked about some of the we’ve talked about some of the data. But we have not asked ourselves, “Does this election that we have just seen over there in Virginia, in New Jersey, in New York, does this apply to the rest of the country? Is there a lesson that needs to be learned? Is this really all about affordability 24/7, 365? Is that what it’s all about? Is there something else we should be taking from this? Is there some other lesson that we should be learning? Is there such a thing as an overreaction? These are the questions, and they’re not bad questions. As a matter of fact, of the smart questions I had mentioned yesterday that I never in my life, ever one ever, ever, ever heard anything as quick from the from the Republican Party as the postmortem of this election and saying, you know what, “affordability,” That’s what it’s all about. Sean Spicer joins me right now. You know him from the Sean Spicer Show on the First a former Press secretary to President Trump. His book The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President available at Amazon.com wherever fine books are sold in Sean, I appreciate you taking the time to be here, the time to be with us. The election that we just saw the Democrats winning all the places they won. Is there a great lesson to learn from this that Republicans need to take. You see Elise Stefanik running for Governor New York and saying, first things first, affordability is the key? Or are these silent events and we should treat them as such?

Listen to the “What Will The Winning Strategy Be For The GOP Going Into The Midterms?” discussion in full here: 

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Monumental Marathon
Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Hannah Nash
Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Mechanical Skills Inc Groundbreaking
Local

Beech Grove Breaks Ground on Plumbing Apprenticeship School

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close