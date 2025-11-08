Plainfield PD Seize Over 200 Pounds of Marijuana During Traffic Stop

Plainfield Police Department

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield Police Department said officers found over 200 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle after conducting a traffic stop.

In a social media post from the department, they said officers stopped the vehicle on I-70 this week. They then noticed some “suspicious behavior” that prompted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Police deployed K9 Echo who alerted officers of something in the vehicle. Officers reportedly found 216 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages. That’s over 97,000 grams of illegal drugs.

“This seizure is a firm reminder: if you traffic drugs through Plainfield, we WILL find you, and you WILL face consequences,” the post read.