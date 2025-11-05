Luxury Lifestyle or Illusion? Many Young Adults Say It’s All for Show

Source: Milan Markovic / Getty

Scrolling through dating apps and social feeds can give the impression that young adults are constantly traveling, shopping luxury brands, and brunching every weekend. But a Credit One Bank survey of 1,000 Gen Zers and millennials shows many of those lifestyles are more staged than real. According to the survey, 51% admit to exaggerating their financial success, with Gen Z doing so at a rate of 54% compared to 48% of millennials. And 37% say they would overdraft their account or take on debt just to make a good impression on a date.

Credit Scores Are Becoming Part of Dating

The survey suggests personal finance isn’t just private anymore. More than half of respondents say a strong credit score makes someone more appealing, and nearly 24% won’t consider a long-term relationship unless their partner’s score is 700 or greater. Another 24% don’t consider credit scores when dating at all. Meanwhile, one in five say dating apps should list credit scores and financial habits, though 55% view that idea as too intrusive. Among those earning under $50,000, three out of five oppose the idea, while nearly a third of people making above $150,000 are in favor.

Men More Likely to Spend to Impress

When it comes to financial risk in dating, the survey shows men are more likely to overspend. About 46% of men say they would overdraft to impress someone, compared to 28% of women. Overall, 38% say they have gone into debt or harmed their credit score for someone, and 22% have specifically done so for a romantic partner. Men also report damaging their credit for relationships at higher rates (41% versus 35%).

Bad Credit Doesn’t Automatically End Relationships

Although many young adults care about financial behavior, most don’t treat poor credit as a dealbreaker. Only 8% say they would refuse to marry someone because of it, and 48% say they would or already have married a partner with a troubled financial history. Another 37% say they would be open to it if their partner was working to improve. Men tend to be more forgiving: 47% say they’d overlook past financial issues, compared to 27% of women.

Money Talk Remains Limited

Even with these pressures, money is rarely discussed among friends. About 32% never talk finances with close friends, and only 11% discuss it often. In relationships, though, transparency increases over time: 67% talk about finances at least monthly.

As young adults face student loans, high housing costs, and economic uncertainty, the survey suggests social media influences many to project wealth they don’t feel they have — even when the cost is financial stress.