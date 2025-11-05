Listen Live
Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

Several people were inside the home at the time, and a gun was recovered from the scene.

Published on November 5, 2025

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A woman was killed early Wednesday during a home invasion in a neighborhood not far from Main Street and Main Street Park on Maize Lane.

The call came in around 6:49 a.m., and when help arrived, they found the woman dead on the porch. It appears the shot came from inside the home.

Police say the investigation is just getting started.

