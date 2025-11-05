Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A woman was killed early Wednesday during a home invasion in a neighborhood not far from Main Street and Main Street Park on Maize Lane.

The call came in around 6:49 a.m., and when help arrived, they found the woman dead on the porch. It appears the shot came from inside the home.

Several people were inside the home at the time, and a gun was recovered from the scene.

Police say the investigation is just getting started.