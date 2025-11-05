Listen Live
California Passes Redistricting, It’s Your Turn Indiana

If anything about last night teaches you anything is that redistrict thing should take place, is that we live in a political world

Published on November 5, 2025

California's Democratic Party Holds Election Night Gathering To Watch Prop 50 Results
If anything about last night teaches you anything is that redistrict thing should take place, is that we live in a political world.

Tony Katz:  

If anything about last night teaches you anything is that redistrict thing should take place, is that we live in a political world. The problem is some people think that they’re above the politics, and the political left does not. You think you are above it, and you are wrong. It is a mistake and it is not a sign of goodness. There is no such thing as a “fair” district. The districts are drawn as they’re drawn, and they can be redrawn at any time. And in the state of Indiana it is not unconstitutional, as opposed to Virginia that has a state law against this. Yet somehow, they voted to redistrict in Virginia. I don’t think you should wait until December, but I’m not going to win that battle. I think you should redistrict, and I don’t think they’re gonna have time. And Indiana Republicans should run the risk, not of what happens when you energize Democrats, what happens when you energize Republicans and conservatives and people.

