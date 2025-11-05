Did Myles Turner Deserve to Get Booed?

In his first game back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after signing with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, Myles Turner was given a video tribute by the Pacers — and the crowd responded with audible boos. The booing seemed to be a fuel for Pacer fans last night as they continued every time Turner touched the ball, took a free throw, and was even announced in the game.

Turner had been with the Pacers for the last decade, up until this season where he left Indiana in free agency to sign a four-year deal with Milwaukee.

As if leaving the team for their rivals, the Bucks, wasn’t enough, Turner didn’t help when some fans didn’t like him calling out teammate Tyrese Haliburton on a recent podcast. “Tyrese also knows he’s protected, too … So he can go out there, talk his s-t, say whatever the hell he wants to do, and he knows he has backup at the end of the day.” He also said he was happy to go somewhere where he was more celebrated, although later stated that had to do with his agency.

After the game he told the press it was “disheartening” to play in a room full of booing.

Hammer attended last night’s game and talks about the energy in Gainbridge with the return of Turner. We want to know, do you think Turner deserved the booing throughout the night? Let us know on X or Facebook!