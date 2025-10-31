7 Best Songs To Listen To On Halloween
Halloween is HERE which means you’ve probably got plans to host, attend, or think about going to a party.
Maybe not.
Maybe you just like to get in the Spooky Season.
Either way, it’s tough to nail down exactly what songs you should be playing to really feel the Halloween mood.
So we have you covered with 7 songs you have to have on your Halloween playlist!
7. “Witchcraft” by Frank Sinatra
- This one may not scream ‘Halloween’ in terms of scary sounds, wolves howling, or ghouls, but it’s a nice change of pace. It’s a little bit of mood music to play at the beginning of the night that still stays on theme, and it’ll please those two ladies and one guy who showed up dressed as witches for your party.
6. “I Got 5 On It” by Luniz
- It’s old-school hip-hop, but it has a very spooky vibe to it. The song sounds like something that would be in a horror film trailer. Oh wait! It is! Jordan Peele used a remix version of this for his main trailer in last year’s “Us”. Plus, you’d probably get the 35-45 year olds talking about their hay day when this one comes on.
5. “I Put A Spell On You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
- Sassy. Kind of a slow dance song for a Halloween party? I see a lot of couples pointing at one another and the girl with the really annoying boyfriend/husband going way over the top with this one.
4. “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell
- This is the banger of all bangers for Halloween. It’s not officially a ‘Halloween’ song per se. No mention of the holiday in it or anything really related to it, but the theme is spooky, and you can’t not hear this song and picture yourself dunking your pumpkin cup into a bowl of spiked cider while doing the mean-mug-head-bob to it. And when Michael Jackson’s part comes in? Forget it. You’re belting that out along with everyone else. Little fun fact about that part – Rockwell’s dad was a music producer who worked with Michael Jackson so he got him to do the feature hook on this song.
3. “This Is Halloween” by The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Pretty simple. The title. It’d be like having a Christmas party or playlist and not having “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” on it. Just doesn’t make sense. Also, it’s a classic movie, too.
2. “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett
- This was really tough not to put number one, but nonetheless it’s an obvious must-have for a playlist like this. It’s probably the most festive/used Halloween song ever yet somehow I never get tired of it as soon as the calendar hits October 1 every year. It truly fits for every age and occasion. First grade Halloween party? Monster Mash. Weird office costume party where only a quarter of the employees are dressed up? Monster Mash. Third Halloween frat party of the month? A little Monster Mash works.
1. “Thriller” by Michael Jackson
- Thriller is to Halloween what Indy is to racing – it really starts, and stops, with this. No other words need to be said.
