Indiana Governor Mike Braun Signs Executive Order on Drones

STATEWIDE–Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed an executive order on Wednesday to position Indiana in to what he calls the ability to lead in the “federal government’s mission of American drone dominance.”

Braun says there will be an Indiana Initiative for Drone Dominance Task Force. He says they will develop a strategic plan for how the state can utilize “our unique attributes to lead the nation in this important sector: our robust advanced manufacturing industry, expertise from NSWC Crane, restricted airspace over assets like Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, strong policy framework, and universities with established programs to further drone research and development.”

Braun worked with Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young on the project.

“Indiana has always stepped up to use our skills and labor to support America’s defense. Indiana’s advanced manufacturing capacity and our concentration of defense and research assets make us uniquely suited to lead in America’s pursuit of drone dominance, and this new Task Force will position Indiana as a national asset and drive innovation in this important sector,” said Braun.

Young says drones are increasingly critical to our economy and national security, and as a leading manufacturing state, Indiana is positioned to help unleash American drone dominance.

“Over the past several months, my team has worked hand in hand with Governor Braun’s team on developing this executive order. Governor Braun has been a great partner on this issue, and I look forward to continuing to work with the Governor and Hoosier stakeholders to support the President’s executive order and empower the U.S. drone industry,” said Young.

Key priorities of the task force include the following:

-Developing a cross-sector aerial test corridor connecting sites such as Camp Atterbury, Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, and NSWC Crane.

-Expanding public safety applications of unmanned aircraft during major sporting and civic events.

-Strengthening Indiana’s drone manufacturing supply chain and encouraging growth among small and emerging firms.

-Exploring new infrastructure for detection, tracking, and neutralization of unauthorized drones.

-Supporting workforce training programs and partnerships with Indiana colleges and universities to prepare Hoosiers for high-tech drone careers.

-Preserving Indiana’s commitment to personal privacy and safety through all drone testing and policies

The new task force is tasked with coordinating efforts across government, academia, and industry to support President Trump’s Unleashing American Drone Dominance and Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty executive orders, which set a national goal for American leadership in drone technology and airspace security.

Braun believes drones represent the next aviation revolution, with the North American drone market estimated to reach $59 billion by 2030.