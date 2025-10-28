Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Source: WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick / WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person was shot Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of North Meridian Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

People who saw the shooting say a fight started on a bus.

A man, named Nathaniel Love, shares what he saw at the bus stop in that area. “It was a big argument on a bus between a girl and a male. Then, a security guard tried to stop them, and that’s when shots were fired. Only one person fired shots, but there were like eight to ten people involved in the incident.”

Love says he saw two people that were placed in handcuffs, and he believes they were involved in the shooting. Police say the person is stable. They are investigating the shooting.