Listen Live
Local

Braun Calls Special Session on Redistricting, Tax Alignment

Braun will sign a proclamation Monday setting the special legislative session for Nov. 3.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun / Indiana Governor Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Mike Braun plans to call lawmakers back to the Statehouse next month to redraw Indiana’s congressional districts and address a state and federal tax compliance issue.

Braun will sign a proclamation Monday setting the special legislative session for Nov. 3.

“I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair,” Braun said in a statement. “I am also asking the legislature to conform Indiana’s tax code with new federal tax provisions to ensure stability and certainty for taxpayers and tax preparers for 2026 filings.”

Indiana’s tax code is based on federal law. Recent changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act affect state filings, and leaders say addressing the issue now will help taxpayers, accountants, and businesses avoid amended returns and filing delays.

The governor’s office says resolving the discrepancy will also maintain the Indiana Department of Revenue’s strong fiscal management record.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

Police Lights
Local

Woman Killed, Suspect Critical From Police Chase Crash in Indy

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Local

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close