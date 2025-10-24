Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

It’s officially the second longest government shut down. Sen. Jim Banks says that is exactly what the Democratic party wants, and they have just the person to blame.

“They want chaos, they want disruption, and they want Donald Trump to take the blame for it, but I don’t think Hoosiers are falling for it.”

Sen. Banks joined Hammer and Nigel to talk about the government shutdown. The shutdown may not affect the everyday American, but it is a disruption for federal employees, causing issues paying our military, and the overall operations of airports around the country.

The cause of the shutdown, Banks says, lays at the feet of Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader of the US Senate and the Democratic party.

“The Democrats are demanding a trillion dollars to extend the Covid-era Obamacare subsidies… when we are already in $37/38 trillion in national debt.”

Banks says that the only way the shutdown will come to an end is if the Democrats start to feel the pain politically. Recently Schumer was quoted the left is ‘winning,’ which is only proving Sen. Banks point.

“They want to pin the blame on Donald Trump and it’s not working. They want this to be disruptive and painful for everybody but themselves.”

Listen to the full conversation with the senator here: