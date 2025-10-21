Pacer Guard Kam Jones Apologizes for Monday Arrest

Dylan Buell

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Pacer guard Kam Jones apologized on Tuesday both to the team and the public for getting charged with reckless driving and resisting law enforcement on Monday.

“I’m deeply sorry to the Pacers organization and the fans. This was a pretty traumatic experience for me. I’ve never been through anything like this. It won’t happen again. I’m deeply sorry to the organization. I’m looking forward to getting past this and getting back to work,” said Jones.

Jones was arrested because police say he caused a brief pursuit along Interstate 65 that ended on Fletcher Avenue near Fountain Square in Indianapolis. State Police say Jones was driving at a high rate of speed when a trooper attempted to pull him over, but he continued for several miles before stopping.

Jones is currently recovering from a back injury. Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle said the Jones is unable to do much physically until he heals.

The San Antonio Spurs took Jones with the 38th pick in the 2025 NBA and then traded Jones to the Pacers.