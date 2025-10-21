Listen Live
Local

Inmate Escapes from Justice Campus in Marion County

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Search Radius for missing inmate
IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS–A prisoner escaped from the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis Tuesday.

IMPD posted about the incident on social media by saying that the prisoner escaped from the campus which houses the Marion County Jail. They believe he walked away wearing leg shackles and handcuffs.

They say the prisoner was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans along with handcuffs and leg shackles. Police are using drones to search for the man.

“We ask those in the area to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to 911,” said IMPD.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Casino gambling roulette awaiting gamblers and tourist to spend money
Local

Casino Workers Strike

Kam Jones
Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Rainfall Amounts
Local

NWS: Showers and Storms Could Be Strong in Indiana This Weekend

Higher Life Smoke Shop
Local

Indy Smoke Shop Owner Responds to Recent Raid

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Local

Judge to Allow Cameras Inside Courtroom for Sanchez Case

Men's legs in white cotton socks on a white background. Men's feet in new socks. White background with space for text.
Education

Parents Strip Down To Make A Point At School Board Meeting

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close