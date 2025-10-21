Booze News: Man Makes Alcohol Out of Hot Dogs

“I realized just because I can do something, does not mean I should.”

Golden Hive Mead is a popular account where they make different types of meads, wines, and other spirits. They’ve made fruit meads, but also more ambitious drinks like Mountain Dew wine. Their latest creation apparently tastes just as good as it sounds… alcohol made from hot dogs.

In the video they walk through just how they turned hot dog water, yes, the boiled water they cooked hot dogs on the stove from, into a fermented mixture that they turned into alcohol.

They described the overall taste, “sweet like honey with a distinct briny after taste of hot dogs.”

As horrible as it sounds, Hammer and Nigel said they still wouldn’t turn it down if offered some.