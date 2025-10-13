Your Old iPhone Could Be Work $50,000

You know that junk drawer in your house that is full of dead batteries, random plastic pieces that “go to something,” expired coupons, etc.? You might want to take a few minutes to look through that drawer, $50,000 could be in there!

It’s common to see vintage toys from Star Wars and Harry Potter books sell online for thousands. People love nostalgia and especially when it’s still vacuum sealed. An investment expert says vintage tech is something people should really look at.

Adam Koprucki says the first-generation iPhones (released in 2007, originally $499) sealed or in mint-condition, for example, are selling for $20,000 at auctions. He says by 2030 those phones could easily surpass $50,000. A more rare 4-GB iPhone 1 sold for ~$190,372.80 in 2023.

Koprucki emphasizes that original packaging or “as-new” condition can multiply an item’s value (sometimes up to 10×).

So it might be worth a little spring-cleaning before the holidays to see if you can quite literally turn your junk into treasure!

