Braun Comments On Rumor of National Guard Coming to Indy

Published on October 8, 2025

President Donald Trump has made it a top priority to clean up crime across the country. In August, he declared a “crime emergency” in Washington, D.C., deploying more than 2,200 National Guard troops to help control what he called rampant crime. Within just a few weeks, local residents reported noticeable improvements in both safety and the city’s appearance.

Following what the Trump administration views as a major success in D.C., the president is now considering sending the National Guard to other major cities struggling with crime — issues some local governments have been unable to address due to a lack of funding, resources, or leadership.

With ongoing violence in Indianapolis, Hammer and Nigel asked Indiana Governor Mike Braun whether the city could also see assistance from the National Guard.

“I feel quite good about what we’re doing with law enforcement… we’re enabling them, we’re backing them,” Braun said.

He added that unlike cities such as Chicago or Portland — where Trump is actively considering sending troops — Indianapolis benefits from strong support for law enforcement at the state level.

“I think we are in good shape when it comes to public safety and law enforcement — other than probably here [in Indy],” Braun said. “If we get issues that get out of hand, I’ve got state police ready to help IMPD, and they know they can ask us for that help.”

According to Braun, the challenge isn’t a lack of police presence, but rather an issue with local prosecution.

While Trump has not named Indianapolis as a potential target for National Guard deployment, Braun expressed confidence in local law enforcement — especially with continued support from the state.

