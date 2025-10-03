Listen Live
Child Sex Trafficking, Porn Charges Arrests by ICAC Taskforce

Published on October 3, 2025

FISHERS, Ind – The Hamilton County Metro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has announced the arrests of two men in separate investigations focusing on crimes against children, following a day of action on October 1, 2025.

The multi-agency task force, which partners with law enforcement across Hamilton, Madison, and surrounding counties, executed several search warrants that led to the arrests.

Michael Knighton, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on multiple felony charges related to child sexual abuse material. He faces 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Level 5 Felony) and four counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Level 6 Felony).

The investigation began after detectives served warrants on Knighton’s social media accounts, which contained evidence of possession. A search of his residence revealed over 4,800 additional photos and videos containing child sex abuse material, much of which depicted infants, toddlers, and children under the age of 12.

Kole Baker, of Alexandria, Indiana, was arrested for a serious array of charges, including:

1 count of Promotion of Child Sexual Trafficking (Level 3 Felony)
1 count of Child Exploitation (Level 4 Felony)
1 count of Child Exploitation (Level 5 Felony)
1 count of Possession of Child Pornography (Level 5 Felony)
1 count of Possession of Child Pornography (Level 6 Felony)

ICAC detectives served search warrants on six of Baker’s social media accounts, which contained evidence of promoting child sexual trafficking. A search of his residence located further evidence showing that Baker was allegedly chatting with and manipulating juvenile females to send him child sex abuse material.

Baker was initially arrested in Enterprise, Alabama on September 23, 2025, and was then extradited back to Madison County.

The Hamilton County Metro ICAC Task Force is a collaborative effort involving the Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, Anderson, and Greenfield Police Departments, the Hamilton and Madison County Sheriff’s Offices, and Homeland Security Investigations.

