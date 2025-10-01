Source: Jon Furniss / Getty

JK Rowling And Emma Watson Face Off At Downton Crabbey. The famous Brits face off over transgender issues and celebrity privileges.

Tony Kinnett:

I think one of the greatest things that I’ve enjoyed since getting into this kind of movement broadcasting doing show stuff is watching other excellent people also get the credit they deserve on their channels across the Internet. They’re growing because they’re producing really great stuff. Top of that list, Stephen Kent of Geeky Stoics. You haven’t checked out Geeky Stoics. You need to. It’s a really good channel. They’re producing really good stuff and that’s why we drag him and his exhausted corpse from Virginia onto the show every Tuesday to share the latest in Emma Watson JK Rowling drama, Stephen, how’s it going?

Stephen Kent:

The delicious drama of these two Brits is something that just sort of keeps the content mills rolling online and keeps people like us employed. It’s just too much to watch. But thank you for that flattery, Tony. Always nice to be with you.

Tony Kinnett:

So why don’t you go ahead and frame Downton Crabbey for us over here.

Stephen Kent:

So, Emma Watson the of course Hermione Granger… The long and short of it is the Harry Potter actress who is Hermione Granger in the films. She is worth lots and lots of money and is also very far to the left. But the entire left world has been very mad at JK Rowling for saying things like men can’t be women and there is a verifiable difference between male and female genitalia. Old statements only I know, and now there’s some new developments for us. So, Emma Watson has commented on JK Rowling for many years since JK became sort of the British face of the push for reality on biological sex. She has criticized JK, called her all sorts of names and heartless and all this kind of stuff. As the other cast members of the Harry Potter films have done, but only recently. In a podcast just a couple of days ago, Watson said, I really don’t believe that having had that experience with JK Rowling on set and holding the views I do, means that I can’t treasure the person that I had experiences with, so sort of going a step backwards from slandering her for many years and saying she still treasures JK and respects her views.



Rowling was not super amused about this and took to Twitter to do just about the most polite dissection of another human being you could ever possibly post online, which I can recap for you here. But at the end of the day, JK Rowling goes.

I love this line from JK. I wasn’t a multi-millionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous.

Listen to the “JK Rowling And Emma Watson Face Off At Downton Crabbey” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here: BREAKING: Senate Votes for SHU… – The Tony Kinnett Cast – Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast!

The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts

The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify

The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart