Indy Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Hurt on Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are dead and another is hurt after a shooting late Monday night on Indy’s northwest side.

IMPD officers were called just after 11:40 p.m. to a house on Guion Road, just south of West 52nd Street. They found three people who’d been shot — two died there, and the third died later at the hospital.

A fourth person connected to the same shooting was later found, though police haven’t said where or given an update on that person’s condition.

Right now, investigators don’t know what led to the gunfire and are asking neighbors to speak up.

That’s the number for Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. You can also call 911.

Police say bullets hit other homes in the area, but no one else was hurt.