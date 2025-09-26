Source: Michael Hickey / Getty Colts Down Three Starters For Sunday Showdown Against Rams The undefeated Indianapolis Colts will face their toughest test of the season without three key starters this Sunday. The team has officially ruled out right guard Matt Goncalves, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and slot cornerback Kenny Moore II for their Week 4 road game against the Los Angeles Rams. Colts Down Three Starters For Sunday Showdown Against Rams was originally published on 1075thefan.com

Matt Goncalves Source: Perry Knotts / Getty The offensive line, a pillar of the team's early success, will see a shift with Goncalves sidelined. He suffered a toe injury during the previous week's victory over the Tennessee Titans. Despite finishing that game, Goncalves was unable to practice all week, forcing the team to find a replacement at right guard. Maintaining protection for quarterback Daniel Jones will be critical against a formidable Rams defensive front that excels at pressuring the quarterback.

Alec Pierce Source: Michael Hickey / Getty On offense, the absence of Alec Pierce removes a key deep threat from the receiving corps. Pierce's ability to stretch the field opens up underneath routes for other playmakers. Without him, the Colts will need other receivers to step up and create explosive plays against a disciplined Rams secondary.