Listen Live
Entertainment

Booze News: America Has A New Favorite Beer

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michelob Ultra is America’s new favorite beer.

Michelob Ultra is officially the top-selling beer in the U.S. Anheuser-Busch reported from Circana that Michelob Ultra overtook Modelo Especial in U.S. retail sales by volume in the year to September 14th.

It’s not surprising that Anheuser-Busch is celebrating this win. Just two years ago the company lost the title of “America’s favorite” after their Bud Light brand received major backlash from consumers. In 2023, Bud Light got a lot of criticism for working with social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney in addition to executive leadership calling their core demographic “frat boys.”

Constellation, who owns Modelo and Corona, say they lost the top spot because the U.S. immigration policies caused a drop in Hispanic consumers in the U.S.

Nigel says he actually prefers a Modelo and lime over a Michelob Ultra. Hammer on the other hand likes to keep it patriotic with an American beer.

Listen to their debate on America’s favorite new beer:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Local

Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close