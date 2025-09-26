Booze News: America Has A New Favorite Beer

Michelob Ultra is America’s new favorite beer.

Michelob Ultra is officially the top-selling beer in the U.S. Anheuser-Busch reported from Circana that Michelob Ultra overtook Modelo Especial in U.S. retail sales by volume in the year to September 14th.

It’s not surprising that Anheuser-Busch is celebrating this win. Just two years ago the company lost the title of “America’s favorite” after their Bud Light brand received major backlash from consumers. In 2023, Bud Light got a lot of criticism for working with social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney in addition to executive leadership calling their core demographic “frat boys.”

Constellation, who owns Modelo and Corona, say they lost the top spot because the U.S. immigration policies caused a drop in Hispanic consumers in the U.S.

Nigel says he actually prefers a Modelo and lime over a Michelob Ultra. Hammer on the other hand likes to keep it patriotic with an American beer.

