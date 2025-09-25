Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

(Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

NASHVILLE, Ind.–The former Brown County Surveyor was arrested Wednesday on charges related to fraud, conflict of interest, and official misconduct.

In a news release sent out late Wednesday night, State Police said they started their investigation into 70-year-old David K. Harden in March of 2025. Harden was the Brown County Surveyor in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Their investigation claims that Harden had submitted invoices totaling more than $71,000 to the Brown County Auditor’s Office from his surveying company RATEC LLC DBA (Doing Business As) Bennett & Associates. They also say that Harden was not a licensed surveyor and he failed to file a Conflict of Interest Statement with the Brown County Clerk’s Office as required by state law.

Harden was taken to the Brown County Jail. He’s facing the following charges:

-Corrupt Business Influence, a Level 5 Felony

-Three (3) counts of Official Misconduct, a Level 6 Felony

-Three (3) counts of Conflict of Interest, a Level 6 Felony

-Three (3) counts of Fraud – Loss between $750 and $50,000, a Level 6 Felony