Listen Live
Music

Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms Coming To Fishers

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blues Traveler And Gin Blossoms Perform At The Talking Stick Resort
Source: John Medina / Getty

Blues Traveler and the Gin Blossoms are teaming up for a special show in Central Indiana. The two bands will co-headline the Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation’s second annual Legacy Celebration. The concert is set for Feb. 20, 2026, at the Fishers Event Center, located at 11000 Stockdale St.

Tickets for the Fishers concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A portion of ticket sales will benefit staff and students in Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

The Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation raises money for teachers and students. The nonprofit funds classroom grants, college scholarships, and extracurricular programs that support learning.

Here’s a breakdown of “Hook” by Blues Traveler:

What the Song Is About:

  • On the surface, it sounds like a catchy pop-rock tune with soaring vocals and harmonica.
  • But lyrically, it’s actually a satire of pop songs.
  • The singer admits that the words themselves don’t really matter — what keeps people hooked is the melody, rhythm, and emotional delivery.
  • Essentially, it’s a self-aware song about how songs work.

The Famous Chorus (“The hook brings you back”):

  • The repeated line means that no matter what the lyrics say, the “hook” — the memorable part of the song — is what makes listeners return.
  • It’s both a literal statement about songwriting and a metaphor for how people are drawn to things that give them comfort.

Why It’s Clever:

  • The song is ironic: while telling you lyrics don’t matter, it delivers those lines with dramatic passion, which makes you feel like they do matter.
  • It playfully exposes the formula behind hit songs while also being a hit itself.

Legacy:

  • Released in 1994, it became one of Blues Traveler’s biggest songs.
  • Fans love it for its humor, catchiness, and John Popper’s signature harmonica.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Hogsett
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Considering $18M Bailout Loan

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
Local

Indiana DCS Confirms Staff Departure Over Social Media Post

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local

Indiana Senator Jim Banks Targets Discord Over Violent Acts

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close