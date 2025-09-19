Listen Live
Local

NWS: Drought Conditions Have Worsened in Indiana

NWS: Drought Conditions Have Worsened in Indiana, But Rain is Coming

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drought Intensifying Over Indiana
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Drought conditions have worsened across Indiana lately, but forecasters say rain is supposed to arrive soon.

“We are expecting some rain chances as early as tomorrow (Saturday). It will be a little scattered, but hopefully we get enough to ease some of the drought conditions as we get into next week,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says rain could fall all across Indiana Saturday afternoon and evening along with Sunday and Monday.

“We’ll continue to monitor that. There’s still some variability on where the greatest amount of rain is going to occur,” said Updike.

He says high temperatures will start dropping into the 70s next week when cooler air mass arrives.

“Overall, the severe weather chance is low, but you still may see some general thunderstorms,” said Updike.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released this week shows that a little more than half of Indiana is dealing with moderate drought while other portions of the state are abnormally dry.

When areas reach moderate drought, the following can happen:

-Blue-green algae blooms appear
-Creek and pond levels are low
-Crop growth is stunted; supplemental feed for livestock begins

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local

Indiana Senator Jim Banks Targets Discord Over Violent Acts

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Google Data Center
Local

Data Center Disperse: More are Likely for Indiana

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close