NWS: Drought Conditions Have Worsened in Indiana, But Rain is Coming

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Drought conditions have worsened across Indiana lately, but forecasters say rain is supposed to arrive soon.

“We are expecting some rain chances as early as tomorrow (Saturday). It will be a little scattered, but hopefully we get enough to ease some of the drought conditions as we get into next week,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says rain could fall all across Indiana Saturday afternoon and evening along with Sunday and Monday.

“We’ll continue to monitor that. There’s still some variability on where the greatest amount of rain is going to occur,” said Updike.

He says high temperatures will start dropping into the 70s next week when cooler air mass arrives.

“Overall, the severe weather chance is low, but you still may see some general thunderstorms,” said Updike.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released this week shows that a little more than half of Indiana is dealing with moderate drought while other portions of the state are abnormally dry.

When areas reach moderate drought, the following can happen:

-Blue-green algae blooms appear

-Creek and pond levels are low

-Crop growth is stunted; supplemental feed for livestock begins