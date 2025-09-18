Listen Live
Local

Rudy Yakym Says New Bill Will Improve Patient Healthcare

Indiana Representative Rudy Yakym Says New Bill Will Improve Patient Healthcare

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Healthcare Bill
Rudy Yakym

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Indiana Republican Congressman Rudy Yakym introduced legislation in the House that both he and his colleagues say will improve patient healthcare. The Ensuring Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products Act was approved by the Ways and Means Committee this week with a vote of 38-3.

Yakym says this will increase access to breakthrough medical devices for Medicare patients.

“When a medical device is proven safe and effective, patients shouldn’t have to wait years to access it. This bill ensures that seniors on Medicare can benefit from FDA-designated breakthrough devices right away, while creating a clear path for continued coverage. It’s about cutting red tape, speeding access, and giving hope to those facing serious illnesses. Seniors deserve timely access to the best treatments available, especially when no other options exist,” said Yakym.

This legislation would create what Yakym calls a streamlined pathway for FDA-designated breakthrough devices to receive transitional Medicare coverage while Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) conducts a review for a permanent coverage determination.

When speaking on the House floor Thursday, Yakym said currently after the FDA approves a new medical device, it has to go through a separate coverage determination process by CMS before it will be covered by Medicare. Yakym and his colleagues said this can cause multi-year delays for treatment options for seniors who are already facing “devastating conditions or life-threatening illnesses.”

“Faster access to these treatment options can be the difference between life and death in some cases. This bill helps foster innovation by removing burdensome red tape and getting groundbreaking medical devices to seniors faster,” said Yakym.

The bill still has to be approved by the full House before going onto the Senate.

Working with Yakym on this bill were Republican Blake Moore of Utah, Democrat Suzan Delbene of Washington, Democrat Terri Sewell of Alabama, Republican Gus Bilirakis of Florida, and Democrat Lori Trahan of Massachusetts.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close