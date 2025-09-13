Person Killed, Officer Injured from Shooting in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and a Fort Wayne police officer was injured in a shooting in Allen County.
At around 8 p.m. Friday night, a deputy with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department noticed a vehicle parked in a suspicious area near Irving and Schwartz road. As the deputy approached the vehicle to investigate, he noticed the driver had a firearm, prompting a call for backup.
Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police and additional Allen County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area.
According to ISP, the driver at one point got out of their car and “made an aggressive movement.” That’s when officers from all three departments fired shots at the person.
State Police confirmed in a press release Saturday morning that the armed suspect died. No other information about the suspect has been released.
A Fort Wayne officer was also injured in the shooting. The extent and cause of their injury is unknown.
ISP is now investigating the incident.
