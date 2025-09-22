Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Shootings And Killings AGAIN In Indianapolis

This is our city. This is what we deal with.

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMPD Presser
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Shootings And Killings AGAIN In Indianapolis. This is our city. This is what we deal with.

Tony Katz:  

You woke up to the news at wibc.com, sharing the story of shootings and killings in Indianapolis. It’s no way to wake up. It’s become our commonplace. And if the question is when does this end, the answer is not today. That much I know. It was seven shot and two killed. Do I have that right? Two killed, five hurt in a mass shooting on the northwest side. You have two kids who walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. This is our city. This is what we deal with. This is our city. This is what we deal with. And when you tell me you don’t live in Indianapolis, Tony, that argument doesn’t work, and we’re not going to pay any attention to it. It’s boring. At this stage of the game, the city doesn’t work. I want nothing but good things. When the Indiana Fever have an opportunity to take a semifinal and bring more opportunity to Indianapolis and keep the restaurants full and the hotels full, I want to be able to show off a good city. Some more good things happen. It can happen when you’re trying to match Chicago murder for murder. It just can’t happen. I’m a bad guy for noticing. I reject the premise of that argument. Noticing is what hopefully gets us to the better place. But nothing changes if we don’t have people willing to lead, I argue, don’t have those people, Chief Bailey putting out a statement:

I’m going to stop you. Right there, Chief, with all due respect, I do not want to hear about your heavy heart. This is maybe a personal take. I want to hear about actions, and I want to hear about specific groups, people’s associations that are failing us. Your emotion is not the thing.

Listen to the “Shootings And Killings AGAIN In Indianapolis” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:  

Watch the show here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Hogsett
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Considering $18M Bailout Loan

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
Local

Indiana DCS Confirms Staff Departure Over Social Media Post

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local

Indiana Senator Jim Banks Targets Discord Over Violent Acts

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close