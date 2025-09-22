Shootings And Killings AGAIN In Indianapolis. This is our city. This is what we deal with.

Tony Katz:

You woke up to the news at wibc.com, sharing the story of shootings and killings in Indianapolis. It’s no way to wake up. It’s become our commonplace. And if the question is when does this end, the answer is not today. That much I know. It was seven shot and two killed. Do I have that right? Two killed, five hurt in a mass shooting on the northwest side. You have two kids who walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. This is our city. This is what we deal with. This is our city. This is what we deal with. And when you tell me you don’t live in Indianapolis, Tony, that argument doesn’t work, and we’re not going to pay any attention to it. It’s boring. At this stage of the game, the city doesn’t work. I want nothing but good things. When the Indiana Fever have an opportunity to take a semifinal and bring more opportunity to Indianapolis and keep the restaurants full and the hotels full, I want to be able to show off a good city. Some more good things happen. It can happen when you’re trying to match Chicago murder for murder. It just can’t happen. I’m a bad guy for noticing. I reject the premise of that argument. Noticing is what hopefully gets us to the better place. But nothing changes if we don’t have people willing to lead, I argue, don’t have those people, Chief Bailey putting out a statement:

I’m going to stop you. Right there, Chief, with all due respect, I do not want to hear about your heavy heart. This is maybe a personal take. I want to hear about actions, and I want to hear about specific groups, people’s associations that are failing us. Your emotion is not the thing.