NWS: Rise in Temperatures Across Indiana

Published on September 10, 2025

NWS Rising Temperatures
Source: @NWS / NWS

STATEWIDE — The state is looking for a warm-up in temperatures in the coming days.

“…especially following this Saturday through Sunday,” Aaron Updike with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis said. “We’re looking at temperatures rising back up to near 90 to maybe in the low 90s.”

He says the hottest day of the weekend and upcoming work week is likely Sunday, with temperatures expected in the low 90s across central Indiana.

“It might feeler a little hotter on Monday but about the same on Sunday,” Updike adds.

He also says there might be isolated to scattered storms late Saturday into Sunday.

“It should remain dry until Saturday night into Sunday,” Updike says. “There might be some isolated to scattered showers around.”

Still, he notes not all parts of Indiana will see rain this weekend. Updike says temperatures will begin to lower by the middle of next week.

“As we get into the middle of next week, we might get back down into lower 80s instead of 90s,” Updike says.

