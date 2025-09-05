Undrafted Rookie Johnathan Edwards on His Journey to Indianapolis

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Undrafted Rookie Johnathan Edwards Reflects on His Journey to the Indianapolis Colts

Johnathan Edwards, the only undrafted rookie free agent to make the Indianapolis Colts’ roster this season, joined Query & Company to share his inspiring journey to the NFL. From being overlooked as a high school recruit in St. Louis to earning his spot in Indianapolis, Edwards’ story is one of perseverance, self-belief, and hard work.

Overlooked but Never Undeterred

Growing up in St. Louis, Edwards attended Parkway North High School, a public school often overshadowed by the city’s private and parochial athletic powerhouses. Despite being under-recruited, Edwards used the lack of attention as motivation. “I always felt like I had a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “Being overlooked drove me to work harder.”

The Impact of Curt Mallory at Indiana State

Edwards began his college career at Indiana State, where he credits head coach Curt Mallory for instilling values that shaped him both on and off the field. “Coach Mallory taught me the importance of hard work, discipline, and being dependable,” Edwards shared. “He set a high standard that prepared me for the next level.”

After graduating, Edwards transferred to Tulane, where he continued to develop his game and showcase his talent. Even then, he remained under the radar, but his determination never wavered.

Finding His Groove in the NFL

During training camp with the Colts, Edwards began to feel like he belonged. He pointed to a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens as a turning point. “The game started to slow down for me, and I felt more confident out there,” he said. “That’s when I realized I could compete at this level.”

Despite the challenges of being undrafted, Edwards wouldn’t change a thing about his journey. “Everything happened for a reason,” he admitted. “I wouldn’t rewrite any part of my path—it’s made me who I am today.”

A Bright Future Ahead

Edwards’ story is a testament to resilience and self-belief. As he embarks on his rookie season with the Colts, he’s ready to prove that hard work and determination can overcome any obstacle. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity and excited to contribute to this team,” he said.

Colts fans will undoubtedly be rooting for Edwards as he continues to defy the odds and make his mark in the NFL.

To listen to Jake Query's and conversation with Johnathan Edwards, download the podcast containing the conversation below!

Undrafted Rookie Johnathan Edwards on His Journey to Indianapolis was originally published on 1075thefan.com