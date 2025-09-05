Listen Live
Indianapolis Should Be The Capital Of The Midwest

We could be the capital of the Midwest, but we're losing it daily because of leadership that refuses to lead

Published on September 5, 2025

Indianapolis Downtown Skyline in Autumn: Cityscape with Landmark Buildings and Modern Architecture in Indiana
Source: Sanghwan Kim / Getty

Tony Katz:  

We don’t have the leadership in Indianapolis, and I don’t necessarily know if we’ve got it in the General Assembly (either). Indianapolis should be the capital of the Midwest. I made this argument quite a few years ago. I think I made this argument pre-COVID we should be the capital of the Midwest. We are it. Indiana is where it is at. Yet you have a General Assembly that I don’t know if they 100% believe it when I and I should say this of Governor Braun as well. When I take a look at how they’re for example, engaging with the IEDC, there is no vision there about Indiana’s economic future. None. None. I mean, we’re having a conversation about data centers in Indiana that basically says we’re gonna put in data centers. No, no, no, “data center is bad.” That’s not it. That is not it. Maybe data centers don’t work for some areas, but they work for other areas well. Data centers take energy. How do we then engage with those companies? I want to put in the data centers to provide their own energy. Why is it an “all or nothing” proposition? Why is there no work taking place for something better? Indiana should be the capital. Indianapolis should be the capital of the Midwest, and we are losing it daily and we have been for years. Because there is no vision

Listen to the “Indianapolis Should Be The Capital Of The Midwest” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show here:   

