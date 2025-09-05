Listen Live
Can Donald Trump Send Troops To Chicago?

Fresh from his DC success, can Donald Trump do the same with Chicago?

Published on September 5, 2025

Can Donald Trump Send Troops To Chicago? Fresh from his DC success, can Donald Trump do the same with Chicago?

Ron Coleman joins Tony Kinnett to discuss the legal challenges the Trump administration faces from federal judges running amuck on already-settled issues, the National Guard and where Trump can/can’t send it, and the newly released Epstein list and the legality of prosecuting former president Bill Clinton.

Listen to the “Can Donald Trump Send Troops To Chicago” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the show in full here: Grand Jury Indicts 22 Chinese … – The Tony Kinnett Cast – Apple Podcasts

