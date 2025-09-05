Can Donald Trump Send Troops To Chicago?
Can Donald Trump Send Troops To Chicago? Fresh from his DC success, can Donald Trump do the same with Chicago?
Ron Coleman joins Tony Kinnett to discuss the legal challenges the Trump administration faces from federal judges running amuck on already-settled issues, the National Guard and where Trump can/can’t send it, and the newly released Epstein list and the legality of prosecuting former president Bill Clinton.
Listen to the “Can Donald Trump Send Troops To Chicago” discussion in full here:
