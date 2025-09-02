They Give You A Holiday, But They Own Your Labor
They Give You A Holiday, But They Own Your Labor. They own your labor, they own your property, they own your inheritance. What exactly is the government giving us in return?
At a time when the pressures of inflation have ravaged the pocketbooks of ordinary Americans, the government is also taking a larger and larger share of your earnings than ever before. Your purchases are taxed, your income is taxed, your sales are taxed, your property is taxed, your inheritance is taxed. Almost every aspect of daily life is taxed. And yet we’ve received less value in government service than ever before. As our infrastructure crumbles, while lobbyists and politicians are getting fat on our dime, the American government has gone down the path of wealthy distribution at your expense, and now the average middle class American dream seems utterly unattainable for most. Is this destruction of the American lifestyle the inevitable result of entropy, or a carefully designed scheme by globalists to confiscate your wealth and keep you subservient. Here to answer that question is the ever-insightful producer Carl, who joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.
Listen to the “The Fed Scandal You Haven’t Heard About” discussion in full here:
Listen to Saturday Night on the Circle in full here:
Watch Saturday Night on the Circle in Full here:
Listen to “Conspiracy Corner with Carl” in full here:
