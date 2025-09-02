Listen Live
Conspiracy Corner With Carl

They Give You A Holiday, But They Own Your Labor

They own your labor, they own your property, they own your inheritance. What exactly is the government giving us in return?

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Coal Miners with Lunch Pails
Source: David Turnley / Getty

They Give You A Holiday, But They Own Your Labor. They own your labor, they own your property, they own your inheritance. What exactly is the government giving us in return?

Ethan Hatcher:

At a time when the pressures of inflation have ravaged the pocketbooks of ordinary Americans, the government is also taking a larger and larger share of your earnings than ever before. Your purchases are taxed, your income is taxed, your sales are taxed, your property is taxed, your inheritance is taxed. Almost every aspect of daily life is taxed. And yet we’ve received less value in government service than ever before. As our infrastructure crumbles, while lobbyists and politicians are getting fat on our dime, the American government has gone down the path of wealthy distribution at your expense, and now the average middle class American dream seems utterly unattainable for most. Is this destruction of the American lifestyle the inevitable result of entropy, or a carefully designed scheme by globalists to confiscate your wealth and keep you subservient. Here to answer that question is the ever-insightful producer Carl, who joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.

Listen to the “The Fed Scandal You Haven’t Heard About” discussion in full here:

Listen to Saturday Night on the Circle in full here:

Watch Saturday Night on the Circle in Full here:

Listen to “Conspiracy Corner with Carl” in full here:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close