Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Democrats Protect Violent Criminals, Not You. Mayor Brandon Johnson vows to protect Chicago against Trump but has no plans to protect Chicagoans. You think Indianapolis is any different?

Tony Katz:

So, the mayor is willing to go above and beyond to protect Chicago from Trump, but not from the violence. 54 people shot across Chicago over the weekend, seven killed. Democrats have put themselves on the side of being murdered.

That’s something. And for the people saying, you know, Trump only goes after Democrats run cities, it’s because the cities are run by Democrats. I was having this conversation with my oldest over the weekend. “Why is it that these people don’t vote for Republicans?” Well, if you discuss city dynamics, those living in cities or around the cities are usually people who have less income, more traditionally democrats, more urban. More traditionally Democrats have been lied to for a generation and told that if you vote for Republicans, they’re racists. But everybody, regardless of the color of their skin, knows that Democrats haven’t done anything for people who are black in well their entire existence. They talk a good game, but they’ve never done it.

If you live in Indianapolis and you think you have to vote for Democrat because you’re black, and somehow Democrats are better for people who are black, you’re out of your mind. You don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. If you want to lie to yourself, you know what, that’s fine by me, but don’t lie to the rest of us, because we see you and we know you’re full of it. Andre Carson has done nothing for you. Vop Osili has done nothing for you. Nothing. What are you doing? What possibly are you doing? You’re going to vote for someone based on color of skin and not based on whether or not they’re gonna do something about the violent crime. If you’re Chicago, if you’re Indianapolis, you’re crazed. Well, I have to vote for this party because if I vote for that party, they’re fascist. Why would anybody listen to this craziness? But you understand why. Of course, the left says it they have nothing else so that they can possibly run on. There is no policy, there’s only the other guy bad. How much can they scare you into vote? Hoosiers in Indianapolis should stop being afraid, start voting for people who might be able to actually do something. Who in the world wants Ryan Mears as the prosecutor he won’t prosecute.

There’s a story out of New York where this reporter had gotten attacked. Two years later they find the guy who did the attack, Alvin Bragg. The DA sets bail for this guy at a dollar. Can’t make these stories up. The New York Post had the story. It was one of their reporters. Can’t make it up.

That’s Ryan Mears. All these progressive prosecutors, these people are not worth your time. Why do you think you have unsafe streets?

Listen to the “Democrats Protect Violent Criminals, Not You” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch the show here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio