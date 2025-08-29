Listen Live
NWS: Sunny Skies, Cooler Temperatures This Labor Day Weekend

NWS: Sunny Skies, Cooler Temperatures Throughout Labor Day Weekend in Indiana

Published on August 29, 2025

Labor Day Weekend Forecast
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–You can expect lots of sunshine, low humidity, and cooler temperatures across Indiana throughout Labor Day weekend.

“Temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s, but it’s going to feel great out there with dew points being lower and skies being clear,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Lower dew points mean less humidity.

“Overnight lows are also going to be in the low to mid 50s, so it’s going to feel nice, crisp, and cool overnight. It won’t be humid during the day either,” said Updike.

There is a chance of light rain in Indiana in the middle of next week.

“It doesn’t look like anything widespread or heavy. After that cold front passes, we’ll have highs in the low 70s or upper 60s. So there will definitely be some fall-like weather,” said Updike.

