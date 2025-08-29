Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

“There are concerns that authorities in California did not sufficiently investigate Mr. Irsay’s death.”

Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, passed on May 21st, 2025. The legendary businessman died in Los Angeles at the age of 65, reportedly from cardiac arrest due to acute pneumonia and heart issues. However, the Washington Post has released a report claiming they have found evidence of three possible overdoses by Irsay in the final five years of his life that could have led to his death.

Irsay had long been vocal about his battle with addiction, sharing his story in high-profile interviews like HBO’s Real Sports and championing mental health through his ‘Kicking the Stigma’ campaign. However, in the final years of his life, Irsay’s absences from the public eye were increasingly attributed to vague ‘health issues,’ marking a shift in the narrative.

The WAPO is reporting that Irsay was actually relapsing several times before the time of his death. Irsay suffered at least three overdoses from 2020-2024.

Love News? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The investigation states that Irsay died in May 2025 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Dr. Haroutunian was present at the time and signed the death certificate, declaring cardiac arrest as the cause—without conducting an autopsy or ordering toxicology tests. This raised red flags for Will Hobson, co-author of Jim Irsay’s death came after addiction relapse, ketamine therapy – The Washington Post , as he notes Haroutunian was reportedly giving Irsay ketamine injections as often as 10-14 times a day up until his last day.

“The doctor who was giving him these drugs (ketamine shots) signed the death certificate and said it was from ‘natural’ causes. But according to experts we interviewed, who reviewed the case here, that unless they do an autopsy there is no way to know for sure if someone has died from cardiac arrest or pneumonia or something else.”

You may be questioning why Irsay’s death has become ‘newsworthy.’ Hobson argues it’s because Irsay’s death could have been avoided if not for the irresponsibility of doctors like Dr. Haroutunian.

“From pretty early on in our reporting, we had information that.. people were concerned that there was a doctor (Haroutunian) who had been providing Mr. Irsay treatment that basically contributed, if not directly led to his relapse. And this doctor is still out there practicing.”

Hammer and Nigel discuss the timeline of these overdoses, along with the other evidence Hobson found while investigating the death of Irsay. Listen to the full interview here: