Man Claims One Fix Can Save “Hooters”

Hooters is putting the cheeks back in the seats… and not hanging out of uniforms.

A 73-year-old Florida man says he can rescue bankrupt Hooters with just a few changes. Neil Kiefer, a lawyer and friend of the Hooters’ franchise founders since the 90’s, is asking to take control of 50 shuttered locations to transform them back to “delightfully tacky” family restaurants.

Hooters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in March after struggling with rising costs and lower customer rates. Keifer, however, believes he can save 50 more locations. He already owns nearly two dozen Hooters and wants to become chief executive of the management company so he can “re-Hooterize” the brand.

Kiefer plans on getting families to dine-in by getting rid of the newer ‘bikini bottom’ style uniform that was introduced in 2021 and go back to the shorter shorts for the waitresses – ““I don’t think you’re going to see a bunch of butt cheeks hanging out.” His goal is to maintain provocative identity while also keeping a more ‘family friendly’ look. Because we all know, people go to Hooters for the family time and good conversations…

Hammer says this could be another colossal marketing failure, if they forget their core customers.

“You might as well be Cracker Barrel CEO. You might as well be Heinerscheid of Bud Light (the genius behind Bud Light’s failed marketing in 2023.) That’s the branding, that’s what the audience wants!”

Kiefer also wants all locations to put Grade A butter on 70% of their menu items, so maybe that’ll win Hammer back.