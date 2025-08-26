Semi Hits Cars on I-69 in Fishers, Causes Injuries
FISHERS, Ind — A semi slammed into two stopped cars Monday morning, triggering a three-vehicle crash and major backups near 116th Street.
State Police Sgt. John Perrine said the investigation will look at “several aspects” of the truck at the time of the crash.
“To include what was going on in the cab of that truck moments before the crash. The speed of that truck, the weight of the truck, we’ll also check the brakes to make sure the brakes were sufficient,” Perrine said.
All lanes were closed near the 205-mile marker, and three vehicles were involved. Perrine added that if the truck driver is found at fault, they could face criminal or traffic charges.
Traffic was diverted at the Campus Parkway exit while the Indiana State Police crash reconstruction team responded. By noon, State Police posted on X that a tow truck had cleared the scene and the highway was open.
