Listen Live
Conspiracy Corner With Carl

Cost Of Indiana Special Session Is Outrageous

Why in the world does it cost so much to have a Special Session? Haven't these politicians heard of Zoom?

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Broken white piggy bank with scattered Euro coins and hammer on wooden table, depicting financial crisis and savings loss
Source: Alberto Marrupe Gutierrez / Getty

The Cost Of A Special Session Is Outrageous. Why in the world does it cost so much to have a Special Session? Haven’t these politicians heard of Zoom?

Ethan Hatcher:

It appears Republicans are edging ever closer to igniting a gerrymandering civil war across America. Democrats in California have already moved to counteract Texas’ politically driven redistricting of their own state. This crass politization of redistricting powers has the potential to backfire spectacularly on Republicans, and now Indiana looks to follow this directive and potentially call a special session to further cement their power at an enormous cost to taxpayers. There’s one man who’s willing to call balls and strikes on both parties, because no politician should have a guaranteed seat to power. And that man is producer Carl, who joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.

Listen to the “The Cost Of A Special Session Is Outrageous” discussion in full here:

Listen to Saturday Night on the Circle in full here:

Source audio regarding Special Session Cost:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Indiana Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close