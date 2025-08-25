Cost Of Indiana Special Session Is Outrageous
The Cost Of A Special Session Is Outrageous. Why in the world does it cost so much to have a Special Session? Haven’t these politicians heard of Zoom?
It appears Republicans are edging ever closer to igniting a gerrymandering civil war across America. Democrats in California have already moved to counteract Texas’ politically driven redistricting of their own state. This crass politization of redistricting powers has the potential to backfire spectacularly on Republicans, and now Indiana looks to follow this directive and potentially call a special session to further cement their power at an enormous cost to taxpayers. There’s one man who’s willing to call balls and strikes on both parties, because no politician should have a guaranteed seat to power. And that man is producer Carl, who joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.
Listen to the “The Cost Of A Special Session Is Outrageous” discussion in full here:
Listen to Saturday Night on the Circle in full here:
Source audio regarding Special Session Cost:
